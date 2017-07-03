Ridgefield student news: Clarkson, Hofstra, and Fairfield

The following Ridgefield students were named to the dean’s list at Quinnipiac University for the spring 2017 semester: Garrett Amill, Jaclyn D’Ambrosio, Maria Dillon, Emily Failla, Claire Millerick, Leah Phelan, and Michael Whalen.

Abigail N. von Recklinghausen of Ridgefield received the Daniel L. Brindisi ’89 and Cynthia Brindisi ’P19 Internship Fellowship from St. Lawrence University and will work as a student intern for Yale School of Medicine’s Transitional Research Imagine Center in New Haven. von Recklinghausen is a member of the class of 2019 and is majoring in biology.

Cullen Charles Scheer of Ridgefield, a freshman majoring in aeronautical engineering, was named a presidential scholar for the spring 2017 semester at Clarkson University.

Matthew Waldo of Ridgefield received a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration from The University of Alabama during graduation ceremonies in May.

Elizabeth C. Hagele of Ridgefield received the Moran Family Internship Fellowship from St. Lawrence University and will work in the brand solutions internship program at Studio71 in New York City. Hagele is a member of the class of 2018 and is majoring in performance and communication arts and business in the liberal arts.

Two Ridgefield students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Clarkson University: Nicholas Rogoff, a junior majoring in environmental science and policy, and Eric Seel, a senior majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Two Ridgefield students were named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the spring semester: Amanda L. Hesemeyer, a senior nursing major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies, and Patrick J. Budicini, a freshman finance major in the University’s Kania School of Management.

Sophie Kaufman, a freshman at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, has been named a Helen Heath Scholar for the 2016 fall semester.

Hofstra University named the following Ridgefield students to the dean’s list for the spring semester: Richard MacGregor, Christina Paccadolmi and Megan Tewes.

The following students from Ridgefield graduated from Fairfield University on May 21: Kayla Falcinelli, bachelor of arts, communication, College of Arts and Sciences; Lynn E. Isaac, bachelor of science, nursing, School of Nursing; Vincent J. Rella, bachelor of science, finance, Dolan School of Business; Zachary B. Salkin, bachelor of science, nursing, School of Nursing and Cameron D. Whitelaw, bachelor of science, information systems, Dolan School of Business.

Loyola University Maryland recognized the following Ridgefield students at its May 20 commencement: Michael Kochanski received a BSEI degree in engineering; Tyler Chittenden received a bachelor of arts degree in communication, and Courtney Kenyon received a bachelor of arts degree in communication.

The following Ridgefield students have been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the spring semester: Dylan Chelednik, Emma Hackett, Jayme Soyak, Jeffrey Storm, Joseph Coyle, Matthew Chittenden, Michael Cali, Rachel Moroknek, Rebecca Lawrence, and Zachary Ward.

The following Ridgefield students received a degree from the College of the Holy Cross on May 26: Joseph Mario DeVivo Jr., bachelor of Arts; Gregory Matthew Schmitt, bachelor of arts; Caroline Marie Carr, bachelor of arts, cum laude, and Daniel Conor Passarelli, bachelor of arts, cum laude.

The following Ridgefield students have been named to the University of Hartford dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester: Noelle Santori and Jessica Camarda.

Carolyn R. Savoia of Ridgefield graduated on May 19 from Wagner College with a bachelor of arts degree, summa cum laude, in theatre/speech with a concentration in performance and a minor in dance.