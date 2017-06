Six Ridgefield Aquatic Club athletes will continue their swimming careers at the collegiate level in the fall of 2017.

They were celebrated during a signing day at the club this week.

The students and their respective schools are:

Jared Nussbaum – Connecticut College

Lindsey Gordon – Vanderbilt University

Alex Burns – Bowdoin College

Liam Riebling – American University

Michael Riina – Bentley University

Marcie Maguire – University of Virginia