Tiebreaker decides Lone Wolf golf tourney

It took a tiebreaker to decide the Ridgefield Golf Club’s latest tournament.

On a match of cards, the team of Rob Barone, Gregg Brauneisen, John Wagner, and Roger Corcoran won the Lone Wolf event on Saturday at the Ridgefield Golf Course. The foursome had a net score of 60, 11 strokes below par.

Tim Reid, Mike Jumper, Michael Lisi, and Chris Lundy also combined for a net score of 60 but finished second on the match of cards.

Sixty-eight golfers competed in the Lone Wolf tourney, in which each player plays the first hole and the team selects the best net score as the team’s score. On the second hole only the three unused players are eligible to score, and on the third hole there are only two players left who can contribute to the team’s score. The Lone Wolf score is that of the only eligible player left on the fourth hole. This pattern is then repeated through all 18 holes.

Finishing third with a net score of 61 was the team of Tom Shearman, Scott Tessler, Steve Haberlein, and Chris Muller.

Fourth place (62) was a tie among four teams: Joe Higgins, Kevin Coffey, Bill Mackin, and Alan Schultheis; Michael Barton, Jeff Girvalo, Rusty Cazalet, and Bob Luke; Al Fazi, Pete Tatarzewski, Bob Ingram, and John Salciccioli; and Steve Fugazy, Bill Dwyer, Bob Hawthorn, and Tony Giovannoli.