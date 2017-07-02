Letter: ASK Campaign promotes simple idea: kids’ safety

To the Editor:

“Is there an unlocked gun in your house?” The ASK Campaign promotes a simple idea with the potential to help keep kids safe. It encourages parents to ask if there are unlocked guns in the homes where their children play. About one out of three homes with children in America has a gun, and nearly 1.7 million children live in a home with a loaded, unlocked gun. Every year thousands of kids are killed and injured as a result.

Parents ask all sorts of questions before their children visit other homes. They ask about pets in the house, discuss allergies and Internet access, and ask questions about supervision. ASK encourages parents to add one more question to this conversation: “Is there an unlocked gun in your house?” It’s a simple question, but it has the power to save a child’s life. ASK allows parents to play an active role in keeping kids safe. Any parent can make a difference by asking and encouraging others to do the same.

The ASK Campaign is a collaboration between the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the American Academy of Pediatrics who promotes the ASK message to its 64,000 members across the country. The ASK Campaign has successfully inspired 19 million households to ask if there are guns where their children play. The ASK Campaign has partnered with over 400 grassroots organizations such as Newtown Action Alliance — to spread its message in neighborhoods nationwide.

The ASK campaign is supported by the National PTA, Injury Free Coalition for Kids, American Public Health Association, National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, Office of Head Start and many more. It has garnered this support over the years because it works.

Ann Lundberg