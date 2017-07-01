Letter: Trump lies as much as he golfs

To the Editor:

So we have definite proof that Donald Trump is a liar. He tells a lie almost every day. He lies almost as much as he golfs. If he knows he lies, he is a disgrace and an embarrassment to our country. If he doesn’t know he’s lying, then he is mentally ill. The above is true no matter how “small’ or “insignificant” The Fool’s lies are. Either way, the man lies pathologically and is as qualified to be the leader of the free world as an eighth grader is on their worst day.

The sad thing is that this man-child’s base, some of whom live here in Ridgefield, will never admit his gross incompetence. They will continue to support what he stands for, not because they believe his “vision” will make our world a better place or that this liar’s message supports the tenets of our constitution.

Rather, they hope the policies his handlers are getting this Chauncey Gardener-like clone to parrot will help pad their pocketbooks and keep our community lily white and free from those nasty foreigners and poor people.

Chris Grey