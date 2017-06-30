Ridgefield Property Transfers: June 15-20

Nineteen homes and three condominiums worth a total $14,235,123 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between June 15 and June 20. The town received $34,476 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

286 Limestone Road: Prem Bajaj to Reza Agahian and Moggan Jamasbi-Agahian of Port Chester, N.Y., June 15, $629,000.

13 Carpenter Close (Casagmo): Emily Mayer to Anne Willett Trust of Tequesta, Fla, June 15, $158,500.

101 New Street: Noah and Susan Manheimer to Jason and Ashley Rizzo of Main Street, June 15, $585,500.

25 Waters Edge Way: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC of West Palm Beach, Fla., June 15, $444,600.

5 Keeler Court: Sean and Karen Coughlin to Paul and Shannon Tomaszewski of Baltimore, Mary., June 15, $1,175,000.

613 Ridgebury Road: Justin Galli and Erica Rosen to Richard and Laura Flood of Scarsdale, N.Y., June 15, $675,000.

120 Old West Mountain Road: Bruce and Gwendolyn Preston to Mark and Bonnie Mills of Dallas, Texas, June 16, $630,000.

36 Mimosa Circle: Ann Maher to Mark Semon and Laurel Bonney, June 16, $530,000.

113 Pin Pack Road: David Smith and Jane Nozell to Scott Lemmer and Britton Carducci of Danbury Road, June 16, $815,000.

109 Soundview Road: Denice Militello to Mary Ann Hawley of Greenwich, June 16, $995,000.

51 Silver Hill Road: Judith Lhota to Russell Jay and Tina Arao-Jay of Cave Creek, Ariz., June 16, $690,000

5 Lake Road: John and Anna Sarica of Norwalk to CV Building Concepts Inc., June 19, $205,000

69 Nod Road: Steven and Stephanie Furman to Jeffrey and Deborah Gabor of Stamford, June 19, $990,000.

56 Old Sib Road: Kevin and Rosemary Casey of White Birch Road to Kim and Teri Cioto, June 20, $640,000

229 Ivy Hill Road: Alan and Kathleen Pakiela of Brookfield to Noah and Susan Manheimer, June 20, $742,000.

100 Flat Rock Drive: Louise Klump Trust of Redding to Sturges Brothers Inc., June 20, $310,000.

53 Twin Ridge Road: David and Lisa Smith to Marsha Hunt of Columbus, Ind., June 20, $1,462,500.

43 Prospect Street, Unit 1 (Prospector Hill): Marian Vita Trust to Gloria and Joseph Pappalardo of Vero Beach, Fla., June 20, $275,000.

6 Cottonwood Lane (Fox Hill): Anne Willett of Tequesta, Fla. to Andrew and Jolanta Larson of Bedford Hills, N.Y., June 20, $141,000.

28 Silver Brook Road: James Dykes of Prospect Street to Joshua and Jamie Cohen of Stamford, June 20, $670,000.

109 Limekiln Road: Thomas and Barbara Corry to Randall and Catherine Dulecki of Abbott Avenue, June 20, $887,000.

182 Old Sib Road: John and Erin Gordon to Dariusz and Allison Zylewicz of Bob Hill Road, June 20, $585,023.