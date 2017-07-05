ROARings: Devoted mom Olivia

Olivia’s story is one of endurance and love. ROAR received this precious cat mom and her six little kittens after an eight-hour journey from Virginia. As a nursing mother, the long trip didn’t keep her from tending to her babies devotedly. She and her kittens were given round-the-clock care from extra-special volunteers.

Olivia is now ready for adoption. As attention-grabbing as kittens can be, sometimes sweet little mama cats are overlooked. She is a gentle and loving long-haired tabby with grayish/tan markings. Her tail is feathery with furry tufts in her ears. She has been spayed and is looking forward to finding a loving and caring fur-ever home.

By the time you read this, Olivia’s kittens might have been adopted, but we have new litters arriving throughout the summer.

Follow-up: Dallas has been adopted!

Even though this is kitten season, don’t forget to visit out longtime residents, Callie, Mercury, and Twiggy, who have paws crossed for their chance to be adopted.

Visit our website at roar-ridgefield.org to learn about open hours, adoptable cats and dogs, and volunteer opportunities.