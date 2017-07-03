Recreation Notes: Free Family Fun Run

Come get active and connect with your kids at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Free Family Fun Run on Wednesday, July 12 at 5 p.m. This event is being held rain or shine at the recreation center. People of all ages are welcome to enjoy the outdoors on our one-mile, paved trail loop around the campus. Bring your bathing suit and towel so you can cool off afterwards in the Spray Bay. Your whole family gets free entry to this outdoor water playground and to family recreation swim. There will also be free popsicles and giveaways for participants.

“We hope to see families outdoors getting exercise and enjoying the trails. We would love to see this become an annual event,” said Paul Roche, director of Ridgefield Parks & Recreation. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Jump right into our FLIPS Tumbling Clinics for boys and girls entering first through 12th grade. Led by former Walt Disney World stuntman, Phil Fotopoulos, these clinics are perfect for cheerleaders, gymnasts, break dancers, and anyone who has an interest in learning body control while conditioning their muscles. Clinics are available the week of July 10 and the week of July 17. Classes meet Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the recreation center. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.