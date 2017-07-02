Library Lines: Self-check now even more convenient

In response to popular demand, we have moved one of our self-check stations into the Lodewick Children’s Library for the convenience of parents and caregivers who wish to check out their selections while a child is attending a program. This is also a boon for those with curious children who tend to wander off while mom or dad are checking out, as it keeps the whole family safely together inside the children’s library until they are ready to leave.

Two self-check kiosks remain in the Bossidy Commons near the circulation desk, and there is also one on the upper level, to accommodate those using the Main Street door to come and go.

It’s easy — all you need is your Ridgefield Library card. Scanners electronically read Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags in the books, so you don’t even need to locate and scan the barcodes and can process a stack of several items at a time. Please note that you will still need to go to the circulation desk to clear up fines or lost items or to pick up a reserve item. Ask a staff member for a quick introduction, and then check yourself out.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11009 and [email protected]