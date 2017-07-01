Founders Hall: Traveling to Honduras

Our July 7th seminar on Honduras will not be a typical travelogue. Instead, presenters Randall Baldwin, D.D.S., and Nancy Sutera, D.D.S., will describe their humanitarian travels to remote regions of Honduras with Cape CARES, a nonprofit organization that brings free dental and medical services to people who have no access to care. Retired from his Ridgefield dental practice, Baldwin currently serves as president of Cape CARES and has been traveling to Honduras since 1991. He will describe the clinic he established in San Marcos, in southwestern Honduras. Sutera, who currently practices in Katonah, will discuss her experiences in Los Encinitos, in the country’s arid south-central region. Both clinics serve many surrounding villages, so the volunteer dental teams treat and educate thousands of people. Because the teams return three times a year, they can offer follow-up care to the people treated on previous visits.

Baldwin and Sutera will discuss the range of services they provide, from basic care to education on dental hygiene, and describe the challenges they face navigating one of the poorest Central American countries. When they are in Honduras, they adopt a Honduran way of life, so you will hear about local customs and foods. They will also share their motivations for serving in Honduras, the connections they make with local people there, and the camaraderie built among their service teams.

