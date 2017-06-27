Car crashes into Ridgefield Dental Arts

A female driver crashed her Mercedes into a Danbury Road business around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to treat the woman and clear the accident.

The woman was transported to Danbury Hospital.

There was no damage to the building, which is owned by Ridgefield Dental Arts.

An officer on the scene told The Press that the driver went over a small stone wall in front of the business before driving straight into the building.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Check back into theridgefieldpress.com for more details.