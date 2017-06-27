The Ridgefield Press

Car crashes into Ridgefield Dental Arts

June 27, 2017

A silver Mercedes crashed into the side of Ridgefield Dental Arts on Danbury Road Tuesday morning. The driver was treated with injuries and taken to Danbury Hospital. The building was not damaged. — Ivanha Paz photo

A female driver crashed her Mercedes into a Danbury Road business around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to treat the woman and clear the accident.

The woman was transported to Danbury Hospital.

There was no damage to the building, which is owned by Ridgefield Dental Arts.

An officer on the scene told The Press that the driver went over a small stone wall in front of the business before driving straight into the building.

No charges have been filed at this time.

