Cops charge North Street man with evading Barrack Hill rollover accident

Ridgefield police charged a North Street man with evading the scene of an accident, interfering with an officer, and failure to grant the right of way following a one-car rollover accident at the intersection of Barrack Hill Road and Pin Pack Road Monday, June 26.

Police said that Robert Steel, 55, failed to grant the right of way to a 28-year-old driver from Grayslake Ill. at the intersection which led to a front-to-side collision and a rollover crash.

Steel then “left the scene of the accident,” the report said.

Police put out a notice for a red SUV that neighbors saw flee on Pin Pack Road leaving the site of the accident.

The 28-year-old driver and two passengers — a 31-year-old man and a 87-year-old-man — were taken to Danbury hospital following the crash.

Police reported extensive damage to the car, as well as damage to a fence and wall outside of 78 Barrack Hill Road.

Steel posted $2,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, July 11.