Barrack Hill reopens following rollover crash Monday morning

A one-car rollover accident on Barrack Hill Road sent at least two people to Danbury Hospital with significant injuries. Ridgefield firefighters performed at least one vehicle extrication on the scene.

It is believed there was a third person in the vehicle. The extent of his or her injuries was not made available to The Press as of Monday at 3:30 p.m.

The age of the passengers was also unknown.

Following the accident, police were searching for a red SUV that witnesses saw heading south on Pin Pack Road. The accident was being investigated as a possible hit and run and remains open.

Police were heading to Danbury Hospital around 1 p.m. to speak to the victims of the crash and see if they could provide testimony.

