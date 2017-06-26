Lyn Evans announces store closing sale

After 39 years in business, Lyn Evans Potpourri Designs will be closing its Main Street storefront in Ridgefield. The business will also close other stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts at the end of July.

“It has been a great 39 year run, and we are sad to say, the end of the Lyn Evans Era as you currently know it,” said owner Stan Shotkus “Linda’s vision, energy, and extraordinary talent built this company. And made it a significant presence in the communities we serve.”

The closing comes after Linda Evans Shotkus’ death in May 2016.

“My daughter, Jenn Shotkus, and our fabulous staff have carried on her legacy,” said Shotkus. “But with my health, and the business becoming more challenging, it’s time for me to turn the page and end on a high note.”

The store will host a sale beginning Wednesday, June 28, that includes all merchandise being sold at 30 to 70% off.

“Our stores are well stocked with great selections from all your favorite brands,” Shotkus said. “Everything must be liquidated in a few short weeks…Our end of an era/store closing sales will be the biggest event in our 39 year history.”

LaFrance told The Press Monday, June 26, that she is working on a plan with some investors to reopen Lyn Evans stores under a new partnership.

For more information, call 781-235-7040.