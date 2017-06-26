Stephen W. Shafer, 56, accountant

Stephen W. Shafer, 56, of Bethel, CT died on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Mr. Shafer was born in Mt. Kisco, N.Y., June 15, 1961, son of Merrill and Elena (Camilli) Shafer. He was raised in Yorktown, N.Y., attended Yorktown schools and graduated from Yorktown High School with the Class of 1979.

He then attended Pace University where he attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

His career included work with Gerber Life Insurance Co. as Accountant Assistant; The Insurance Corp. of New York as Primary Accountant; and then Trenwick America Corp. where he held the position of Assistant Vice President.

A resident of Bethel for the past sixteen years, he enjoyed mountain biking, fishing, golf, four-wheeling, and car restoration. He also enjoyed spending time with his family on Cape Cod.

Mr. Shafer is survived by his loving son, Brandon J. Shafer of Bethel; three brothers, Martin M. Shafer of Madison, Wisconsin, Gordon A. Shafer of San Jose, California and Douglas M. Shafer of Littleton, Colorado; his stepmother Marianne Lockwood Shafer of Falmouth, Massachusetts; two stepbrothers, Jeffrey J. Pappas of Steuben, Maine, and Judson L. Pappas of Franklin, Massachusetts, by his aunt, Anita Mewherter of Orleans, Massachusetts; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mr. Shafer was predeceased by his loving companion Kristina Kuehn of Ridgefield, the mother of his son Brandon.

Fondly known as ‘Steve’ by his family and friends, he will always be remembered for his love of the NY Mets, his kind heart and sense of humor, and his devotion to his son, Brandon.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield with the Rev. Dr. Joseph Krasinski officiating.

Burial will follow in South Salem Cemetery, So. Salem, N.Y.

Family and friends will be received in the Kane Funeral Home on Friday at noon.

The family would like to most especially thank the members of the Danbury Police Department, Danbury Fire Department and the Emergency Medical Technicians for their care and concerns for all of us. We are very grateful and most appreciative.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Danbury Police Department or Danbury Fire Department would be most appreciated.