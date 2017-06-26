The Ridgefield Press

Enchanted Garden hosts open mic season finale Saturday

By The Ridgefield Press on June 26, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

A trio entertains a packed house at a recent open mic cabare, left to right: Dan Bonis, Jim Nowak, Mike Latini. — Noah Manheimer photo

The Enchanted Garden Studio 2 will cap the inaugural season of its popular open mic cabarets Saturday, July 1. A club-style listening room, the series invites guests to bring their own food and drink. 

Performer sign-up begins at 6:30, and the show starts at 7. Acts are urged to sign up early, because slots are limited. The $5 admission includes coffee and light snacks. Contact host Dave Goldenberg at [email protected] with any questions.

The Enchanted Garden Studio 2 is located at 529 Ethan Allen Highway (Rt. 7), just south of Cains Hill Road.

