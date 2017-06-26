The Ridgefield Press

Flute teacher to play Main Street Sunday

By The Ridgefield Press on June 26, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Flutist David Markowitz

Flutist David Markowitz and friends will be playing classical, pop, jazz, and more in three sets between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2017.

They will be presenting their free performance in the courtyard in front of Town Hall.

Markowitz has just joined the teaching faculty of Ridgefield Music Studios.

“I am bound and determined to make Ridgefield a hotbed of flute culture,” said Markowitz.

Markowitz will be joined by guitarist Lane Chazdon and fellow flutists Holly Saks and Jessica Taskov.

For more information, visit www.davidmarkowitzflutist.com.

