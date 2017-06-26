Fireworks extravaganza: High school set to host Fourth celebration next Tuesday

Ridgefield High School will once again play host to the Ridgefield Family Fourth annual fireworks extravaganza on Tuesday July 4 (rain date July 5). Sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, the sky will light up at dusk but attendees are encouraged to come earlier for a picnic dinner with family and friends. The gates open at 6pm and parking will be available at the High School, including handicapped parking, and shuttle buses will provide rides to and from secondary parking lots at Scotland Elementary School and Barlow Mountain Elementary School complex.

There will be a variety of food available for purchase on site from hamburgers served up by Zawack Shack and Only the Hungry to gourmet hot dogs with all the toppings from Main Streets own Chez Lenard.

New this year, there will also be pizza from the soon to open Romolo and yes, there will be tacos from Big Little Taco! While there are no grills allowed, guests really pull out all the stops when setting up their own dining areas including tables and chairs. “We are very excited to bring in some new food options as well as our old favorites,” said Family Fourth Committee member Jennifer Zinzi.

Feel free to toss a Frisbee or play a game or corn hole as the DJ entertains the crowd before the show. Novelty items such as glow bracelets, hats, stuffed animals and more will also be available for purchase. After you enjoy your dinner, cool off with ice cream from annual favorites like the Good Humor truck or Circusman.

Each year the cost to put on the pyrotechnic display is about $40,000 of which Fairfield County Bank contributes $20,000 and the balance is paid through the parking pass sales and vendors. “While Fairfield County Bank continues their generosity year after year in support of this all American tradition for the town, it would be fantastic to get some additional, new sponsors on board in years to come,” said Zinzi. “This is a time honored tradition in town and community support, both financially and as committee members, is critical to the viability of the event. The food and novelty vendors are another way the committee raises money for this annual event but we do cut it close most years.”

Parking passes are required at both sites, and the cost is $20 per car — payable in cash or by check. All proceeds from the sale of parking passes goes to the Family Fourth Committee. Parking passes are available at Ridgefield Town Hall, the Chamber of Commerce office located at 13 Grove St. and in town branches of Fairfield County Bank. There are no refunds due to weather or other circumstances.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Zinzi- 203-438-5992.