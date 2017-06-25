Strand, Hanna lead Ridgefield All-Stars to 10-0 win

Joel Strand pitched a no-hitter and Will Hanna hit two home runs as the Ridgefield Little League 11/12-year-0ld All-Stars opened the District 1 tournament with a 10-0 victory over Stamford North on Sunday afternoon at Fitzgerald Field.

The game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Strand was masterful for Ridgefield, holding Stamford North hitless while striking out 10 batters and walking none. Stamford North’s only two baserunners came on a dropped third strike in the top of the first inning and a hit batsmen in the top of the third.

Ridgefield went ahead to stay in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded, Grady Gernert drew a walk to force in a run. Hanna then scored on an error to give Ridgefield a 2-0 lead.

Daniel Bucciero doubled to lead off the bottom of the third, and Justin Keller followed with a two-run homer to centerfield. Strand then singled and scored on the first of Hanna’s two home runs, a shot to right field that stretched Ridgefield’s lead to 6-0.

Three more runs came in the bottom of the fourth. After back-to-back doubles by Daniel Bucciero and Keller accounted for the first run, Hanna blasted his second homer over the centerfield fence to give Ridgefield a 9-0 lead.

Ridgefield ended the game early by scoring its 10th run in the bottom of the fifth. Aidan Bogursky and Brendan Busby walked, and Matthew Bucciero followed with an RBI single to score pinch runner Myles Gythfeldt.

Hanna went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored for Ridgefield. Keller was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Strand and Daniel Bucciero each contributed two hits and scored two runs, while Matthew Shepard and Matthew Bucciero had one hit apiece.

Notes: Strand threw 60 pitches, 45 for strikes.

Ridgefield plays its second-of-three Pool A games on Tuesday night at 7:30 against Weston at Bisceglie Field in Weston.