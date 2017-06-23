State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) recently met with the Rotary Club of Ridgefield to update the members on the state budget and re-cap legislative session.

“People are very interested in what is going on with the budget,” Sen. Boucher said. “I told them that Senate Republican have put forward a budget proposal that increases education funding, provides adequate funding to town, and does not raise taxes or impose tolls on our highways.”

Sen. Boucher represents the communities of Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.