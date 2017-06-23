The Ridgefield Press

No alternating traffic schedule at Route 35 bridge site next week

By The Ridgefield Press on June 23, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Construction work on the Route 35 bridge will continue next week but the contractor has announced that there will be no alternating one-way traffic between Monday, June 26, and Friday, June 30.

“Only minor impacts to traffic,” said Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation in an email to the town Friday, June 23.

With the Route 7 bridge project detouring traffic through town this weekend — set to begin Friday, June 23, at 8 p.m., the state is looking to alleviate possible congestion problems on the two highways.

Check back into theridgefieldpress.com for up-to-the-minute updates regarding both construction sites and the their respective traffic implications.

Previous Post Inside Education: Congratulations, graduates
