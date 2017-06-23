The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefielders win state library award

By The Ridgefield Press on June 23, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

 

Ginny Canfield and Kirby Klump

Ginny Canfield and Kirby Klump recently won an Individual Achievement Award from the Friends of Connecticut Libraries.

They were recognized for their years of hard work packing and shipping the 12,318 books that the Friends of the Ridgefield Library sold on Amazon since 2014.

Ginny and Kirby have fulfilled internet sales orders five to six days a week for over three years, netting the Friends of the Ridgefield Library over $153,000.

Book donations from the community are sold either online or at book sales.

All money raised supports programs at the library

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post George V. Larsen, 84, former resident, Air Force vet Next Post Skate park offers camps and clinics
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress