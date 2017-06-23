Ridgefielders win state library award

Ginny Canfield and Kirby Klump recently won an Individual Achievement Award from the Friends of Connecticut Libraries.

They were recognized for their years of hard work packing and shipping the 12,318 books that the Friends of the Ridgefield Library sold on Amazon since 2014.

Ginny and Kirby have fulfilled internet sales orders five to six days a week for over three years, netting the Friends of the Ridgefield Library over $153,000.

Book donations from the community are sold either online or at book sales.

All money raised supports programs at the library