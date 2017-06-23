The Ridgefield Press

George V. Larsen, 84, former resident, Air Force vet

By The Family on June 23, 2017 in Obituaries, People · 0 Comments

George V. Larsen, 84, of Montvale, NJ, formerly of Ridgefield, CT, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY to George and Katherine Larsen.

Beloved husband of Diane R. Larsen. Devoted father of Stephen Larsen and his wife Patricia, Susan Assad and her husband Roger, Robert Larsen and his wife Sara. Dear brother of Harriet Ferentheil and her husband Ronald, and Paul Larsen.

He is predeceased by his loving stepfather, William Raymond, his brother Lawrence and sister Helen Larsen . Loving grandfather of Nicholas, Thomas, Alex and Michael Assad; and Lillian Larsen. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

George graduated from St. John’s University with both his Bachelor’s and Juris Doctor Degrees. Before retiring, George was Associate General Counsel of Texaco Inc., Harrison, NY.

He served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. George was a family man, sports fan and enjoyed spending much of his retirement entertaining friends and family in St. Pete Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in George’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alz.org Becker-funeralhome.com

