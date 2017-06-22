Judd Apatow coming to the Ridgefield Playhouse

Judd Apatow returns to his stand-up comedy roots! He is considered one of the most sought-after comedy minds in the business and has been closely associated with many of the biggest comedy films and hit TV shows over the last decade and a half. Apatow’s film credits include hit comedies The 40-Year-Old Virgin,Bridesmaids, Knocked Up, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pineapple Express, The Cable Guy, Anchorman and Anchorman 2 among many others. The Ridgefield Playhouse and Barts Tree Service Comedy Series presents Judd Apatow on Sunday, July 23 at 7 p.m. Apatow’s latest project is the HBO series Crashingserving as co-executive producer. He is also the co-executive producer of HBO’sGirls and Netflix’s Love. On the film side, Apatow produced The Big Sick starring Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano which was recently release by Amazon Studios and Lionsgate. 2016 marked Apatow’s documentary directorial debut with the ESPN 30 For 30 documentary, Doc & Darryl. He co-directed the upcoming HBO documentary, May It Last, which will premiere later this year. Apatow’s film credits include hit comedies The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Bridesmaids, Knocked Up, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pineapple Express, The Cable Guy, Anchorman and Anchorman 2 and numerous others. Wayne Federman is a Los-Angeles based comedian, actor, writer, and musician. He is best known for his stand-up comedy appearances, his recurring role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, and his many film and TV roles including Sandy Wexler, Community, Shameless, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and more! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show – visit Ancient Mariner (451 Main Street, Ridgefield) for dinner and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer with the purchase of an entree with your ticket! Media sponsor for this event is 99.1fm WPLR. For tickets (Orchestra $55, Mezzanine $45, Balcony $35), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visitridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.