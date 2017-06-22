Love Your Library returns this fall Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16..

The second annual event, which raise awareness of the many programs and services that the Ridgefield Library offers to the community, will include a pair of mini-golf tournaments — one for adults on Sept. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. and another for families all day Sept. 16.

Advance sponsorship packages are now available to local businesses and benefactors, including a presenting sponsor package that features month-long promotion of a “19th Hole” in the Library’s entrance.

All 18 mini-golf holes are available for sponsorship, with a contest for “best decorated hole” designed to inspire the creativity and artistic vision of local businesses, organizations and individuals.

Organizations interested in securing advance sponsorship packages can contact Laureen Bubniak, the library’s director of development, at 203-438-2282, x11029 or at [email protected]

Playwriting contest

Also part of LYL is a summer playwriting contest for middle and high school students, culminating in staged readings of the winning plays on Friday evening, Sept. 15 at the Ridgefield Playhouse featuring members of the Ridgefield High School Theatre Group.

LYL fundraising activities as Library volunteers appear at various sporting events and locations around town to distribute information, give out free LYL Bookmarks, and collect donations.

“Love Your Library helps raise awareness of the many programs and services that the Library offers to the community while also helping us raise vital funds to support ongoing operations,” said Brenda McKinley, library director. “It’s a way of thanking our regular patrons and a warm welcome to neighbors from around town who may not be familiar with all the services and programs that the Library has to offer.”