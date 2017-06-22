Southwest Café’s Margarita 5K is July 29

The Southwest Café’s Margarita 5K benefitting Sunrise Cottage will take place Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m.

Adult finishers will receive a margarita at the post-race party at Copps Hill Common, with a live band playing in front of Southwest Café.

Registration for the Southwest Café Margarita 5K is available now at www.southwestcafe.com.

Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female finisher. The top three runners in nine age groups will also receive a Southwest Cafe margarita glass commemorating the restaurant’s 30th anniversary.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Megan Searfoss at 203-438-7778 or email at [email protected]