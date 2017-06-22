The Ridgefield Press

Southwest Café’s Margarita 5K is July 29

By The Ridgefield Press on June 22, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Southwest Café’s Margarita 5K benefits Sunrise Cottage.

The Southwest Café’s Margarita 5K benefitting Sunrise Cottage will take place Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m.

Adult finishers will receive a margarita at the post-race party at Copps Hill Common, with a live band playing in front of Southwest Café.

Registration for the Southwest Café Margarita 5K is available now at www.southwestcafe.com.

Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female finisher. The top three runners in nine age groups will also receive a Southwest Cafe margarita glass commemorating the restaurant’s 30th anniversary.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Megan Searfoss at 203-438-7778 or email at [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield Girl Scouts earn Gold Award
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress