Dunk King George at KTHC July 4th Watermelon Fest

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center (KTHC) will again host its annual July 4th Watermelon Fest (revived last year for the Museum’s 50th Anniversary) from 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th.

The celebration will feature a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Mark Blandford (pictured) and the ceremonial slicing of a watermelon by sabre. Also enjoy free Museum tours, colonial lawn games, and live music by the Angry O’Haras. Burgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase from Zawack Shack.

New to the fest this year is a dunk tank where visitors can take their shot at dunking King George III (enlistment in the Continental Army not required). The dunk tank is sponsored by Montanari Fuel.

Admission to the fest is free. Limited on-site parking. For more information, visit www.keelertavernmuseum.org. Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center is located at 132 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.