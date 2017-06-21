Frank T. Judge III, 60, lawyer, father, husband

Frank T. Judge III, 60, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 17 after an extended battle with kidney cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Carolyn (Way) Judge, and their two children Julia and Spencer. Frank is also survived by his three siblings, Marguerite, Gerard, and Kathleen Judge, as well as his brother-in-law JT Way and sisters-in-law Kate Way and Dinah Mack. Frank was predeceased by his parents Frank T. Judge Jr. and Jeanne (Kelly) Judge, and his brother, Anthony Judge.

Frank was born in Detroit, MI on October 30, 1956, and lived in Ridgefield, CT for the past 29 years. He received his Bachelors Degree in Political Science from the College of the Holy Cross in 1979 and his Law Degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1983. He began his career at Cahill, Gordon & Reindel in New York, NY. Subsequently, he worked as in-house legal counsel at a number of global consumer product companies, most recently as Vice President, General Counsel at Spectrum Brands Global Auto Care Division. Frank served on the Board of Directors of Connecticut Legal Services and the Consumer Specialty Products Association and was a former President and board member of the Westchester/Fairfield County Association of Corporate Counsel. Additionally, Frank was a staff writer for The American Lawyer and was published in a collection of non-fiction trial stories (Trial by Jury, 1990 Simon & Schuster). He recently received first place from the CT Press Club for an editorial in the Danbury News-Times.

Most importantly, Frank was a devoted husband, father, and friend, and loved sharing travel, adventures, and time with his family. He passionately followed his children’s interests, hobbies, and careers, spending countless hours at musicals and baseball games, celebrating every milestone in their lives. Frank was also widely read, and had a deep interest in politics, history, sports, and genealogy. He passed on to his family values of fairness, justice, inquisitiveness, and compassion. Frank will be greatly missed, and will always live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and colleagues.

A Memorial Service celebrating Frank’s life will be held on Saturday, July 8th at the Ridgefield Community Center (The Lounsbury House), 316 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT beginning at12:30 pm. Friends will be received from 11:30 am to 12:30 pmand a luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ann’s Place (www.annsplace.org) or Connecticut Legal Services (www.ctlegal.org).

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of funeral arrangements.