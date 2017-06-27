Firemen celebration turns 20, fireworks set for June 30

The 20th annual Ridgefield firemen’s carnival starts Wednesday, June 28, and will remain open through Saturday, July 1 — just in time to kick off the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The celebration, put on by the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department, will be held at East Ridge Middle School from 6 to 10 p.m. every night.

The fireworks show will take place Friday, June 30, on the north football field of East Ridge Middle School after the sun sets after 9 p.m. There is no rain date this year.

Tufano Amusements will handle the carnival rides and games, which include a new ride, Expo Wheel.

Burgers, hot dogs, French fries, water and soda will be sold, along with the traditional cotton candy, popcorn, fried dough, and candy apples.

Wristbands will be available for purchase every night for $25 each.

The funds will go toward the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department and its staff, for training and equipping the department’s 60 members.

“All of these members are volunteers who donate numerous hours of service back to our community each year,” said Tim Pambianchi, Volunteer Deputy Chief.