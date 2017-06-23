The Ridgefield Press

Schools receive $40,000 in gifts

Branchville Elementary School students will have the chance to play in a new GaGa ball pit, Veteran’s Park students will get an improved gym, and high schoolers will have three wall-mounted water-bottle filling stations — thanks to almost $40,000 in donations for the 2017-18 school year.

The Ridgefield High School PTSA donated $3,888 for environmentally friendly stations to fill water bottles and Branchville’s PTSA donated $4,451 to construct a new GaGa ball pit.

Eagle Scout Spencer Carlson will help build the structure as part of his Eagle Scout project.

The Ridgefield Basketball Association donated $16,976 to Veterans Park Elementary School for the purchase and installation of six new wall-mounted backstops with fan-shaped boards and two backstops with glass boards in the gym.

The Ridgefield Education Foundation has funded $12,484 in grants for programs, such as a nature lab, coding and computer science, virtual reality, and a business and finance symposium.

