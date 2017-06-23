The Ridgefield Press

School lunches to go up 20 cents

By The Ridgefield Press on June 23, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

School lunches for elementary and middle schools in the district are going up a few cents next year.

The Board of Education approved a 15 cent increase — from $2.50 to $2.75 — at the six elementary schools and a 20 cent increase — from $3.05 to $3.25 — at the two middle schools during its meeting on Monday, June 12.

Business Manager Paul Hendrickson said that pricing has to adhere to a USDA established minimum and that the last time prices were adjusted was two years ago, by 10 cents.

“We were supposed to meet $2.78 and we were $2.75 — since we were below the threshold we have to adjust it to next year’s $2.86,” he said.

“So we increase it 20 cents to allow a buffer in case we end up short this coming year.”

He also explained that the increases are not related to Chartwells — the district’s food company.

“We pay them flat fees for their services,” Hendrickson said.

“The profits we get within the districts are used to reinvest in the facilities and equipment.”

 

No related posts.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Aldrich receives $20,000 arts award
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress