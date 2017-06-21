The Ridgefield Press

Hulda Lane shooting: Affidavit says homeowner possessed pot, pills, cash and guns

Police say no charges have been filed against Mauro Tropeano; case remains under investigation

Ridgefield police said Tuesday, June 20, that no charges have been filed against Mauro Tropeano, who was in possession of seven pounds of marijuana, $26,000 in cash, large numbers of pills, and a collection of guns following
a shooting outside of his Hulda Lane home on June 5. — Steve Coulter photo

No charges have been filed against the Hulda Lane homeowner who police say fired at a group of teens during a failed car theft attempt on June 5, but an unsealed affidavit of their warrant Tuesday shows that the man was in possession of seven pounds of marijuana, $26,000 in cash, large numbers of pills and a collection of guns.

According to the Danbury News Times, the unsealed affidavit said that the pills included several types of steroids.

Police also found injectable steroids, five boxes of hypodermic needles and more than 200 unmarked yellow pills after obtaining a search warrant June 6.

The marijuana was wrapped in one-pound packets and the money was stuffed into a plastic bucket, The News Times reported.

The homeowner, Mauro Tropeano, the owner of Stanziato’s Wood Fired Pizza in Danbury and other businesses, called the police late on the night of June 5 about a group trying to steal his Land Rover, the warrant said.

In applying for the search warrant, The News Times reported that Ridgefield police are looking for evidence relating to possible charges of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The investigation remains open, Ridgefield police told The Press Tuesday afternoon.

