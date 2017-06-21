The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield relay 14th at New Balance nationals

By Tim Murphy on June 21, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

For the first time this post-season, four Ridgefield High runners did not finish first.

Considering the scope of the meet and the competition, there was little reason to feel disappointed.

Running as the Ridgefield Track Club, Anna Landler, Emma Langis, Katie Jasminski and Alexandra Damron combined to place 14th in the championship division of the girls 4×400-meter relay at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet, which took place June 16-18 on the campus of North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, N.C.

The four RHS runners had a time of three minutes, 53.83 seconds, just slightly off the school record (3:53.72) they set while winning the 4×400 at the New England championships.

“They ran almost exactly the same time as at New England’s,” said Ridgefield head coach John Goetz. “They showed that that time was no fluke.

“I thought they had a chance to go lower than 3:53, but that didn’t happen,” continued Goetz. “But they still ran a great race. Emma Langis (a freshman) ran a 57.5 split, which was her fastest time this season.”

The Bullis Track Club (Potomac, MD) won the 4×400 relay in a time of 3:39.30, edging the Miami (Fla.) Northwestern Track Club, which finished second in 3:39.99.

Two other Ridgefield relays also competed in championship races at the New Balance nationals. Samantha Petruzzelli, Langis, Damron and Jasminski combined to finish 23rd in the girls 1,600-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 4:10.19, and Landler, Rachel Maue, Julia Hergenrother and Jasminski were 26th in the girls 4×800-meter relay with a time of 9:41.17.

“Anna Landler was tripped during the opening leg and went down hard to the track,” said Goetz. “By the time she recovered, we were well back of the other teams and finished dead last (by nearly three seconds).

“It was disappointing,” added Goetz. “They (the 4×800) were coming off a second-place finish at New Englands.”

Notes: The Ridgefield runners competed as a club team because the nationals are not considered as part of the official high school season.

Landler, Langis, Jasminski and Damron had earlier finished first in the 4×400 relay at the FCIAC, Class LL, State Open, and New England championships. The quartet now has the five fastest times in program history in the event.

In addition to the three girls relays, RHS ninth grader Simon Jupp competed in the freshman division of the boys 400-meter dash at nationals, finishing 26th with a time of 51.60 seconds.

Ridgefield High runners Alexandra Damron, Katie Jasminski, Anna Landler, and Emma Langis (center, clockwise from top left) ended their season with a 14th-place finish in the girls 4x400-meter relay at the New Balance nationals. The four are shown after their first-place finish at the earlier New England regional championships.

Ridgefield High runners Alexandra Damron, Katie Jasminski, Anna Landler, and Emma Langis (center, clockwise from top left) ended their season with a 14th-place finish in the girls 4×400-meter relay at the New Balance nationals. The four are shown after their first-place finish at the earlier New England regional championships.

No related posts.

Previous Post Barlow Mountain troop earns Bronze Next Post Woodcock Nature Center partners with Harvard Business School
About author
Tim Murphy

Tim Murphy


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress