Howard Lee Cummings Sr., 86, engineer

Howard Lee Cummings Sr., 86, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 17, 2017. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Gloria (Kuselias) Cummings who were married for 58 years.
Mr. Cummings was born in Eufaula, Oklahoma on October 23, 1930; a son of the late James and Audra (Newton) Cummings. He grew up on a cattle farm in Muskogee Oklahoma with 7 brothers and sisters. Howard earned a degree in Engineering from the University of Oklahoma and later a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ohio. He faithfully served in the Air Force during the Korean War and upon his return, became employed at NASA as an aerospace engineer.
A Ridgefield resident for the past 50 years, Mr. Cummings was a retired Mechanical Engineer who worked at Perkin Elmer. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, and enjoyed restoring classic American cars. Always active in the Ridgefield Community, he was head of the PTA, Scout Master and Range Master of Boy Scout Troop 26, head of Pop Warner, and coached local Pop Warner football, baseball and basketball teams. Mr. Cummings was a member of the American Legion and the Ridgefield Men’s Club and attended St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church where he was an usher.
Mr. Cummings is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria and their two sons: Howard Lee Cummings Jr. and his wife Kristi of Asheville, North Carolina, and James William Cummings Sr. and his wife Lynn Marie of Southbury, Connecticut. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: James Jr., Chloe, Howard III, Nolan and Gavin. In addition to his wife, sons and grandchildren, Mr. Cummings is survived by a sister, Patricia Edington.
Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, June 24th at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; 351 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment with US Military Honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.