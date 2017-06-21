The Ridgefield Press

Garbow graduates from Northeastern

By Steve Coulter on June 21, 2017 in People · 0 Comments

Benjamin Garbow

Benjamin Garbow, son of Roger and Joan Garbow of Mimosa Court, graduated cum laude from Northeastern University, May 5, with a bachelor of science of architecture degree.

Garbow, a 2012 graduate of Ridgefield High School, will continue at Northeastern next year in their graduate school to obtain a master in architecture degree.

While at Northeastern, Garbow studied abroad in Berlin, Germany and completed two six-month co-op internships at architecture firms in Boston.

As a senior, he won the fifth year design award from the College of Arts, Media and Design.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post High school investment club raises money for Prospector
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress