Garbow graduates from Northeastern

Benjamin Garbow, son of Roger and Joan Garbow of Mimosa Court, graduated cum laude from Northeastern University, May 5, with a bachelor of science of architecture degree.

Garbow, a 2012 graduate of Ridgefield High School, will continue at Northeastern next year in their graduate school to obtain a master in architecture degree.

While at Northeastern, Garbow studied abroad in Berlin, Germany and completed two six-month co-op internships at architecture firms in Boston.

As a senior, he won the fifth year design award from the College of Arts, Media and Design.