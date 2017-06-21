Barlow Mountain troop earns Bronze

All members of Junior Girl Scout Troop 50664 have earned their Bronze Award, the highest level award girls can achieve by fifth grade. All troop members are rising fifth graders at Barlow Mountain Elementary School, and their alma mater will be the recipient of the troop’s community service project.

Guided by troop leader Cynthia Kemmer, the girls first identified the need to replace and replenish educational games and toys for indoor recess. Once they obtained permission from the principal and PTA leaders, the girls asked teachers and students about their favorite age-appropriate items. The next steps included announcing the drive to the student body via collection boxes, making in-school morning announcements and sending PTA e-mail blasts. More than 50 games and toys were donated for indoor recess.