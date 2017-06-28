Hot Club of Cowtown returns

CHIRP will have Hot Club of Cowtown back in Ballard Park on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m., sponsored by Alex Heckert’s family.

The trio, which uses a fusion of vintage jazz and the Grand Ole Opry, is made up of Elana James, Whit Smith and Jake Irwin.

This will be Elana James’ 12th appearance at CHIRP since Hot Club first performed in the park in 2004. It is also the band’s 20th anniversary tour.

Hot Club has toured for the U.S. State Department as musical ambassadors to Azerbaijan, Armenia, the Republic of Georgia and the Sultanate of Oman as well as being in demand in the United Kingdom.

The band has also toured with Bob Dylan and subsequently spent a summer touring stadiums with Dylan and Willie Nelson. Rain venue is St. Stephen’s Church.