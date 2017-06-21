High school investment club raises money for Prospector

Students in the Investment Club at Ridgefield High School have been raising funds for the Prospector Theater throughout the school year.

The idea of a charity investment fund was presented to business teacher and Investment Club advisor Jesse Peterkin early in the school year by the club’s president, junior Tom Lombardozzi. The club president wanted to incentivize members to pay attention to the year-long simulated investment portfolio, while raising money for a worthy cause.

Club vice president Brandon Grizzaffi suggested the club raise money for the Prospector Theater based on his own meaningful and memorable work experiences at the theater.

Lombardozzi suggested tying the club’s investment fund performance to the amount the club would donate. For example, if a donor pledged $100 and the fund increased by 10%, the full donation given by the donor would be $110.

Peterkin thought Tom’s idea was a great opportunity for club members to test their investment strategies, and make an impact in the community.

Club members worked throughout the school year making investment decisions for the simulated portfolio and asking for pledges.

After the fund dipped as low as -2.7%, it finished up 3.5% with holdings, including Amazon, Engility Holdings, Lululemon, and Snapchat.

The Club visited the Prospector Theater on Wednesday, June 14, to present their donation to Mike “Munchie” Santini, Director of Development.

Prospects – the name of all employees of the Theater – were excited to greet the Investment Club, and thank them for their extraordinary efforts, Santini said.