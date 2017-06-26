The Ridgefield Press

Ministers of Sound take CHIRP stage

By The Ridgefield Press on June 26, 2017

Alexis P. Suter, following her first four CHIRP appearances, will be back in Ballard Park with her newest project on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m., Alexis’ Ministers of Sound (AMOS), an ensemble including Vicki Bell, Ray Grappone, Dave Keyes, Chris Bergson and special guest musicians.

Suter, who is more widely known today than at the time of her first CHIRP appearance in 2010, is currently touring in support of two releases, All For Loving You (American Showplace Music) and AMOS Live at Briggs Farm (Briggs Farm Records). Both recordings take modern blues and roots music in new directions, pushing the form just a bit beyond its normal boundaries.

This event is partially underwritten by The Leir Foundation. The rain venue is St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main Street.

