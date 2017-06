Some 60 people gathered in front of Town Hall to celebrate the flag and all it represents on Flag Day Wednesday, June 14. American Legion Commander George Besse welcomed the crowd, before the Chaplain John Gillaugh led with an opening prayer. Evelyn Carr performed the Stars Spangled Banner, as well as America the Beautiful. She closed the ceremony — joined by the crowd — with a rendition of You’re a Grand Old Flag. First Selectman Rudy Marconi read a speech prepared by a Town Hall intern and Marine Corps Commandant Dick Truitt spoke about the American flag and how to properly care for it. — Ivanha Paz photo