Keeler Tavern seeks junior apprentices

The Keeler Tavern is seeking students in fourth through sixth grade this summer to serve as junior apprentices this fall at the Architectural Design Firm of Cass Gilbert, inside the museum at 132 Main Street.

The week-long workshop, July 17-21, will take participants to Ridgefield circa 1910 — an era when architect Cass Gilbert lived in the Tavern’s Cannonball House and received a commission from F.W. Woolworth for new headquarters in New York City.

“The architect has persuaded Woolworth that the building should reach for the sky and deploy the latest in engineering and technology, including an elevator and electricity. Mr. Gilbert and his senior apprentice are excited about the possibility of designing such a challenging structure, but need to hire the right staff, including junior apprentices. Where to find qualified help?” a faux job description reads.

Apprentices work daily from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $250 per child ($225 with a sibling or family membership discount), and includes a Keeler Kids shirt, all supplies and materials.

Details and registration is available at keelertavernmuseum.org or 203-438-5485.