Career workshops

June 26, 2017

One-on-one career and job search workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Dates additional to those listed can be scheduled.

Resume Assistance, Fridays, July 14, 21 and Aug. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m.; $49 per one hour session.  

LinkedIn One on One, Friday, July 21, noon to 1 p.m.; $49 per session.

More sections, plus Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search, Interview Skills, Career Assessments (covers Myers-Briggs, Skills Card Sorts, and more) can be scheduled.  Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

