The Ridgefield Press

Hot Rods for Harrison

By The Ridgefield Press on June 26, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Lounsbury House will host a fund-raiser for Harrison Mauldin on Sunday, July 16, from 10 to 4.

The event, Hot Rods for Harrison, will feature a 50-50 raffle, several food vendors, and other prizes.

There will be 12 best-in-show plaques awarded, and a special trophy will be given to the car of Harrison’s choice.

Harrison, a 2013 graduate of Ridgefield High School, is currently battling T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a rare form of leukemia.

Rain date is July 23.

For more information, call David Coles at 203-948-2179.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Enchanted Garden hosts open mic season finale Saturday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress