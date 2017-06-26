The Lounsbury House will host a fund-raiser for Harrison Mauldin on Sunday, July 16, from 10 to 4.

The event, Hot Rods for Harrison, will feature a 50-50 raffle, several food vendors, and other prizes.

There will be 12 best-in-show plaques awarded, and a special trophy will be given to the car of Harrison’s choice.

Harrison, a 2013 graduate of Ridgefield High School, is currently battling T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a rare form of leukemia.

Rain date is July 23.

For more information, call David Coles at 203-948-2179.