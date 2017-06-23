Where’s Waldo — the children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs — is visiting 25 local businesses in July as part of a 30-year anniversary of Martin Handford’s illustrations.

Find Waldo Local is a summer vacation activity for families, and a way to support local businesses and the shop local movement, which includes merchants in downtown Ridgefield, Danbury Road, Copps Hill Common and Branchville.

Participants may pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Ridgefield!” passport, containing the names of participating businesses, at Books on the Common, and get passports stamped or signed for each Waldo spotted. Collecting store stamps or signatures at 20 or more businesses will entitle seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing on July 31, with the top prize being a deluxe set of Waldo books.

“This is our sixth year organizing Find Waldo in Ridgefield, and we look forward each year to seeing all the Waldo hunters enthusiastically looking for him in our store and all over town” said Ellen Burns, co-owner of Books on the Common.

There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts all month. For more information, call Books on the Common at 203-431-9100.