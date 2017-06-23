Skate park offers camps and clinics

Ridgefield’s Graham Dickinson Spirit Skate Park, 60 Prospect Street, has summer passes available now for unlimited access through Sept. 2.

Extended hours for the summer: Park opens at noon, seven days a week until school begins.

Full week ramp camps — Monday through Friday for all ages — start Mondays, June 26, July 10, and Aug. 7.

Pee wee clinics — three-day mini camps for beginners, seven years old and under — start Wednesday, July 5, and Tuesday, Aug. 1

Mighty Minis, which are also three-day camps, but for all ages — start Tuesdays, July 18, and Aug. 15

Call the park at 203-431-2342 or contact Parks and Recreation: 203 431-2755 or ridgefieldparksandrec.org