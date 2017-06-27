‘Transparent’ guest

The Ridgefield Press

Emmy-award winning actor Jeffrey Tambor, middle, was the special guest of the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival’s opening night reception at the Aldrich Museum May 19. Tambor, who lives in Cross River, N.Y., has won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role on Amazon’s Transparent. He stopped to take pictures with festival volunteers before entering the kick-off event. — Michael Graham photo

