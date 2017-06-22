Author Simses on love and grammar

Author Mary Simses will talk about her new book, The Rules of Love & Grammar, on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, an event co-sponsored with Books on the Common.

Simses’ novel focuses on a woman who finds love and closure, and rediscovers herself, when she returns to her roots. Newly jobless, newly single, and suddenly apartmentless, writer Grace Hammond has come unmoored. A grammar whiz who’s brilliant at correcting other people’s errors she hasn’t yet found quite the right set of rules for fixing her own mistakes.

Books will be available for sale and for signing thanks to Books on the Common. The program is part of the library’s Build a Better World Adult Summer Reading Program that is made possible through the Friends of the Library. Registration and more information at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.