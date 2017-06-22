Teicholz to share her cancer journey

Health and wellness author Mary Teicholz will speak about her personal journey with cancer on Tuesday evening, June 27, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Teicholz will talk about how to get the best care and remaining positive in the midst of a challenging situation. Her book is titled: Be Positive To A Plus.

The program is made possible through the Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life fund and is part of the library’s Build a Better World Adult Summer Reading program made possible by the Friends of the Library. Books will be available for sale and for signing at the event.

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.