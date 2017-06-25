Pasta and honorees

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee held its second Annual Pasta & Politics Reception at Stonehenge Restaurant to honor two Ridgefielders for their tireless service to the Town of Ridgefield: Elizabeth Yanity, who has been a devoted volunteer for over 60 years, and the Honorable Joseph A. Egan Jr. (Ret.) who served as Ridgefield’s Probate Judge for over 25 years before retiring last year.

