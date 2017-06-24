Service project funds ROAR

Ridgefield residents and East Ridge Middle School students Sam Marcus and Tim Llewellyn proved their love for animals during a recent Main Street bake sale that benefited Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue.

The sale, part of the student’s eighth grade service project, raised $320 for ROAR and featured several pastries, including cookies, brownies, cupcakes, and Rice Krispie treats.

The money will help the shelter care for dogs and cats as they wait for new homes.

East Ridge Middle School eighth graders Tim Llewellyn, left, and Sam Marcus, raised money for ROAR — and its dogs — at a recent bake sale on Main Street. The photo above is of the boys on June 10 when they presented the check to ROAR. Each boy is holding one of the “Pepsi Litter” who are currently available for adoption.